Award win is second in two year’s running

​A development site manager in Chatteris is celebrating after winning a national award for the second year running.

Damien Ramm has won a Pride in the Job Quality Award for his work at the Persimmon Homes East Midlands’ Abbot Walk development in Chatteris.

He has been praised for his attention to detail and ability to nurture team spirit.

Award winner Damien Ramm of Chatteris

The National House Building Council (NHBC) award recognises his commitment to health and safety, leadership, attention to detail and technical expertise.

Judges were impressed by the way Damien organises and labels his stores, his attention to detail and the team spirit he fosters on site.

The site will now be visited by judges again before they announce the winners of the even more prestigious Seal of Excellence Award.

Damien said: “It is a great honour to win this award for a second year running and for the judges to see the quality of the work here.

“I work to ensure the site is organised and well run, and that helps everyone on site to understand their role and work towards the same shared goal of delivering homes that exceed the expectations of their new owners.”

Ben Smith, managing director at Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said: “Damien has once again impressed the judges with his attention to detail and strong leadership skills.

“He ensures that everyone on site is working to a high standard and that is reflected in the consistently high build quality that is delivered at Abbot Walk.”