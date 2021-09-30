Sea of pink to return to Peterborough at Race for Life

Cancer Research UK’s ‘Race for Life’, the charity’s nationally popular fundraising activity, is coming back to the East of England Arena on Sunday, October 24.

The Race for Life is an invitation to people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to come together and “Show cancer who’s boss” by walking, jogging or running one of three distances, 3km, 5km or 10k raising money for Cancer Research UK through sponsorship.

Pamela Newbould, senior event manager, East of England Arena & Events Centre, said, “We’re delighted that Race for Life is coming back to the Arena. The pandemic has dented fundraising efforts everywhere, and the people of Peterborough have always made the Race for Life here a great success and enormous fun for everyone.”

The Race for Life opens at 11 am for the 10k course, 11:45 am for the 3k course, and 12 pm for the 5k course.

For more information about how you can join in and raise money for Cancer Research UK, please check the East of England Arena website https://eastofenglandarena.com/events/cancer-research-uks-peterborough-race-for-life/

1. Race for Life Pictures from the 2019 Race for Life in Peterborough Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

