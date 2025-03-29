Scouts from Peterborough to climb the height of Mount Everest to raise money for their hut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The youngsters are hoping to complete the challenge in 24 hours

Scouts from Peterborough are preparing to scale the dizzying heights of Mount Everest to raise money for their own ‘base camp’.

Thankfully, the 20 scouts and explorers from the 2nd Nene Air Scouts won’t have to brave the deadly mountain itself – but the challenge to climb its equivalent height of 8,849m within 24 hours is still an epic one.

The group, based in a scout hut near Nene Park Academy, are aiming to complete the feat on a scaffold tower at the school car park, from April 5 to 6.

The 2nd Nene Air Scouts

Scout leader Richard Billington explained: “Our scouts are taking on the challenge of climbing stairs to height of Everest’s peak. They will be climbing the equivalent of sea level to summit, 8,849m, which works out to 50,000 stairs in total, so 2,500 each person.

"We have setup a GoFundMe page to help us raise funds to help with the up keep of our scout hut.”

He added: “DNA Scaffolding have done us a cheap rate for the tower, and Burgess Farms and Zeeco Europe Ltd have sponsored this, so the money earned by the children goes to the Scout group.

"We are still looking for another local company to sponsor £150 towards the scaffolding. If anyone can help, please message is through our Facebook page.”

A spring fete will also take place from 12noon to 4pm on the Sunday (April 6) to support the climbers in the final two hours.