Scores of vacancies available to be filled at Peterborough Jobs fair

Scores of vacancies will be up for grabs at a major jobs fair to be held in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recruitment event will take place on Tuesday September 23 at Peterborough Job Centre at 45 Bridge Street.

The jobs fair will help employers to fill their seasonal vacancies across a variety of sectors, in addition to training providers who can provide advice about upskilling and training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as this, the job centre continues to invite employers and partners to meet with customers, either by attending group information sessions or by arranging interview schedules on site or at employer’s premises.

A jobs fair will be held on September 23.

Among these companies seeking to fill vacancies are:

Avon- Seeking self employed representatives to promote Avon products- this employer is regularly attending the Jobcentre to promote these flexible roles.

Cross Keys Homes- Attending the office to promote their courses and support for health concerns in collaboration with disability advisers.

The job centre continues to run in-house 50+ information sessions that focus on topics such as job seeking, interviewing, pension planning, budgeting, self-confidence, healthy living, menopause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Council for Voluntary Service monthly attendance to promote their Personal Assistant register roles.

Army – promoting Regular Army posts and careers.

The job centre also provides access to the Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP) to help people who are ready to start a job and need support to learn the skills and behaviours that employers in particular industries look for.

Placements are designed to help claimants build confidence to improve their job prospects and enhance their CV, whilst helping employers in sectors with current local vacancies to fill them.

Beko Europe in conjunction with Steadfast Training are actively recruiting for their contact centre. At the end of the five-day course, all course completers will be guaranteed an interview.

Head to https://gov.uk/jobhelp to find out more about jobs that are available.