Scores of vacancies available to be filled at Peterborough Jobs fair
The recruitment event will take place on Tuesday September 23 at Peterborough Job Centre at 45 Bridge Street.
The jobs fair will help employers to fill their seasonal vacancies across a variety of sectors, in addition to training providers who can provide advice about upskilling and training.
As well as this, the job centre continues to invite employers and partners to meet with customers, either by attending group information sessions or by arranging interview schedules on site or at employer’s premises.
Among these companies seeking to fill vacancies are:
Avon- Seeking self employed representatives to promote Avon products- this employer is regularly attending the Jobcentre to promote these flexible roles.
Cross Keys Homes- Attending the office to promote their courses and support for health concerns in collaboration with disability advisers.
The job centre continues to run in-house 50+ information sessions that focus on topics such as job seeking, interviewing, pension planning, budgeting, self-confidence, healthy living, menopause.
Peterborough Council for Voluntary Service monthly attendance to promote their Personal Assistant register roles.
Army – promoting Regular Army posts and careers.
The job centre also provides access to the Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP) to help people who are ready to start a job and need support to learn the skills and behaviours that employers in particular industries look for.
Placements are designed to help claimants build confidence to improve their job prospects and enhance their CV, whilst helping employers in sectors with current local vacancies to fill them.
Beko Europe in conjunction with Steadfast Training are actively recruiting for their contact centre. At the end of the five-day course, all course completers will be guaranteed an interview.
Head to https://gov.uk/jobhelp to find out more about jobs that are available.