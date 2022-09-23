Scores of Peterborough businesses take part in annual showcase of enterprising excellence
Scores of businesses have taken part in an annual showcase of excellence in Peterborough.
A variety of companies joined the annual Business Expo held at the Brightfield Business Hub, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate.
The event was staged to give companies a chance to showcase their products and services and to offer advice and support on range of issues of concern to many business managers.
The Expo was officially opened by Peterborough’s Secret Millionaire, entrepreneur Mike Greene.
Most Popular
Mr Greene featured in Channel 4’s programme Secret Millionaire in 2011 and who four years later bought 140 M stores from Morrisons in a £25 million deal backed by investment company Greybull Capital LLP.
Among a number of speaker was Tess Cope of The Transformation Agency who specialises in leadership, transforming business culture and executive coaching.
The day-long event also featured a number of free 30 minutes workshops including Dez Calton of Optimyzed who outlined ways non-profit organisations can access cash from free advert credits, James Oliver of Tanso who looked at brand building, Andrew Goode of Blue Dolphin who examined ways to improve websites and Alan Todd of Supply Chain who spoke about the problems facing many manufacturers.
Afterwards, Expo organiser Michelle Craig said: “It went very well with 30 companies exhibiting during the day. The feedback has been very positive. We had many different businesses making new connections which is what it's all about.”