Scores of jobs created across Peterborough

Northminster House. ENGEMN00120130304153840

Scores of jobs have been created by companies across Peterborough.

The new vacancies cover a range of roles in a variety of industries from retail to security.

More than 10 jobs have been created at Peterborough Smithsnews in various roles including warehouse operatives and warehouse team leaders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A further 50 roles are available at Peterborough Medirest for domestic assistants, porters, catering assistants and security staff at Peterborough City Hospital.

Peterborough Total Security Services has more than 10 vacancies for stewards at Peterborough United football ground and for various other security roles.

In addition, the company carries out immigration security and is keen to speak to job seekers able to speak other languages.

Fast food chain Peterborough McDonalds has more than 10 vacancies and is recruiting for staff across various locations to fill roles at a number of its outlets and Peterborough retailer B&M has vacancies for till operators and other staff.

Julia Nix, district manager for Jobcentre Plus in Peterborough, said: “Over the last year our Jobcentres have stepped up to support local people and businesses who have been affected by the pandemic.