Scores of clowns gather in Peterborough for final goodbye to popular entertainer ‘Mr Woo’

Bernard Moore, known by many as Mr Woo the Custard Clown passed away recently aged 81.

On Monday (July 5) his funeral took place at Peterborough Crematorium and was attended by a number of members of Clowns International, the organisation set up in 1947 to support clowns across the world.

Bernard was a much-loved member of the community, regularly performing alongside Coco the Clown, one of the most famous clowns in the country in the mid 20th century, and Uncle Colin.

His work has been immortalised in The Clowns Gallery-Museum located in venues in both Dalston in London and Wookey Hole in Somerset.

He has been described by his family as a happy-go-lucky person, who was very generous and would do anything for anybody.

He was heavily involved in charity work and spent a lot of time supporting charities that helped disabled children.

Bernard first got into the circus industry in the early 1960s. He sadly lost his twin brother in 1960 and struggled to deal with that loss. One of the main things that helped him get his life back on track was when the circus visited Kent, where he was originally from in 1961. He decided to join up and set off travelling with them and enjoyed a very successful career in the industry.

He was also a proud member of the Royal British Legion and played a big part in setting up the Veteran’s Association. A large contingent from the organisation also attended his funeral.

Bernard leaves behind two children, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

