Shoppers and traders at the fair

Scores gather to pick up a bargain at Peterborough antiques festival

Crowds gathered for the latest Festival of Antiques at the East of England Showground last weekend.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 4:30 pm

The festival brings thousands of people from across country - both traders and shoppers - with a wide range of goods on offer.

It was not just antiques, with some modern collectables including sought-after items like comics, TV & movie memorabilia also on offer over the weekend.

The event is one of the largest in Europe.

Pamela Newbould, senior event manager, East of England Arena, welcomed the news saying, “The Festival of Antiques is a brilliant event. We worked hard to keep it going through the pandemic and it’s especially rewarding to see it return with a full programme.”

Peterborough
