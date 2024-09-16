Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The school needs to fundraise for new equipment as part of the visit

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up to bring a former Team GB Olympian to a Peterborough primary school.

Pupils from St John’s Church School, in Riseholme, are raising money towards a visit from professional sprinter James Dasaolu – with much of what they raise being used to buy new sports equipment.

The visit, by Sports for Champions (CIC), aims to “educate, enable, and empower participants” with a view to inspiring them to be the champions of tomorrow.

The school’s PE teacher Alex Griffin said: “The school is excited to welcome renowned British sprinter James Dasaolu for a special visit on Wednesday, October 10.

"During his time at the school, Mr Dasaolu will first hold an assembly where he will share his life experiences as a professional athlete, including the challenges he faced throughout his career. His story aims to inspire students by highlighting perseverance, resilience, and overcoming adversity.

“Following the assembly, Mr Dasaolu will lead a series of engaging, fun-filled sports sessions with each class, giving every student the opportunity to participate in activities led by an elite athlete. In addition to these sessions, students will have the chance to raise funds through sponsorship by participating in the sporting activities.”

Although he didn’t win a medal at the London 2012 Olympics, in the years that followed James Dasaolu went on to win three golds at one silver at other high-profile championships. He also ran a 100m time of 9.91 – which ranked him only second to Linford Christie in the UK all time list.

St John's Church School is fundraising for new sports equipment and a special visit from Olympic sprinter James Dasaolu (inset)

Mr Griffin added: “This visit represents a unique opportunity for students to engage with an athlete who has competed at the highest levels of sport, representing Great Britain on the world stage. The school hopes Mr Dasaolu's visit will inspire students to build resilience and courage, encouraging them to pursue their dreams.”

Sports For Champions (CIC) events are held in support of schools, which keep 60% of the funds raised to spend on resources to “enrich young peoples education/experience”. Professional athletes in need of support are said to be “the only other beneficiaries from the remaining 40%”.

The school has set a fundraising target of £1,000 - with all proceeds aimed at enhancing the quality of physical education.

Mr Griffin added: “If achieved, the funds will be used to purchase new sports equipment, enabling students to experience a broader range of activities and develop key skills in a nurturing environment.

“Sponsorship forms have been sent out to families, and the school looks forward to seeing the community come together to make this event a memorable success for all involved.”

To support the school’s fundraiser visit their Crowdfunder page.