School holidays special offer: FREE family day tickets to Railworld for Peterborough Telegraph readers

Families looking for a full fun day out can enjoy free entry to city’s premier tourist attraction this summer
By Darren Calpin
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:06 BST

The Peterborough Telegraph and Railworld Wildlife Haven have enjoyed a long and fruitful friendship since the pioneering nature reserve-cum-rail heritage centre first opened in 1993.

To celebrate this long and enduring partnership, Brian Pearce, the founder and driving force behind the 30-year-old charity has announced a very special offer to all Peterborough Telegraph readers:

“We would like to offer all Peterborough Telegraph readers’ families a chance to visit FREE during the school summer holidays!” he said.

Brian Pearce and his ever-willing team of volunteers are keen to welcome PT readers to Railworld Wildlife Haven this summer.Brian Pearce and his ever-willing team of volunteers are keen to welcome PT readers to Railworld Wildlife Haven this summer.
Brian Pearce and his ever-willing team of volunteers are keen to welcome PT readers to Railworld Wildlife Haven this summer.
The offer will be available from Saturday, July 22 until Thursday, August 31 when the centre will be open from 10:30am until 4pm.

Rather generously, the free family tickets offered cover two adults and up to three children under the age of 16

So what do you need to do to get your free tickets?

“Bring this week’s (July 6) copy of the PT – the one with the feature about Railworld Wildlife Haven's 30th anniversary in it – along with you on the day you’d like to visit,” Brian explains.

To help offset the painful stings of the ongoing cost of living crisis even more, Brian has added yet another generous offer to local families.

Parking will be free for you on the day of your visit,” he added. “However, we do encourage you to 'do your bit' and hopefully cycle, walk or use public transport,” he adds.

You can buy a copy of the newspaper at all good newsagents and supermarkets until Wednesday 12.

