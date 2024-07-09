Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fundraising initiative is a great way to get kids outdoors and away from their screens over the holidays

Let’s be frank, finding things to do that will get your kids outdoors and away from their digital screens over the summer holidays can be quite an ask.

Fortunately, there are a number of initiatives running across our region this year which tick a good many boxes with regard to keeping kids happy, engaged - and outside.

The National Garden Scheme – which offers access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens across the country – is one such option.

The National Garden Scheme, partnering with Macmillan Cancer Support, is a great way to get kids outdoors and away from screens this summer.

As well as providing ample opportunities for youngsters (and their parents) to enjoy the stunning beauty and health benefits of exploring a cultivated green area, the National Garden Scheme also raises incredible amounts of money for charities like Macmillan Cancer Support.

“This summer, our partner the National Garden Scheme, will open thousands of private gardens to families, with donations going towards funding Macmillan nurses,” explained Chloe Ingham, senior communications officer with Macmillan Cancer Support.

An incredible £19 million has been raised for Macmillan from garden visits over the last 40 years. This colossal amount has helped to fund more than 150 Macmillan nurses and other professionals.

While some gardens charge modest admission fees for all visitors, most allow children under 16 to go in free.

Some gardens offer special features for youngsters - and tea and cake is nearly always on hand!

Chloe said finding a nearby garden to explore is easy:

“Parents can find the best local gardens to visit with their kids during the summer holidays using the below link:”

We’ve already had a quick peek and found a few lovely gardens that are well within an easy drive of Peterborough.

Ashcroft House in Tallington (PE9 4RG) looks to be a find, with its ”mature trees, shrubs and screening” complemented by a “green wall and several water features.”

The “beautiful cottage garden” at 21 Chapel Street in Haconby (PE10 0UL) sounds delightful, too, with its range of hardy and tender plants surrounded by woodland bed and meadow areas.