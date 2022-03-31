Paul Westerman (55) was promised a £55,000 investment by Dragon Touker Suleyman for his RBR Legflow that counters the life-threatening deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

Mr Westerman began researching and developing the legflow after, he says, he nearly died when he collapsed just nine days before his wedding in 2011 only to discover he had developed a deep vein thrombosis on his right leg.

He says the legflow works by allowing users to keep their feet moving while sitting down and increases blood flow to the lower limbs over 10-fold, significantly reducing the risk of developing a DVT, which can be fatal.

Paul Westerman makes his pitch to the BBC Dragons' Den

Mr Westerman, who created RBR Active to manufacture, package and distribute the legflow in 2018, said: “Since the programme three weeks ago everything has changed. Buyers and retailers who were reluctant to talk now take my calls and demand for the leg flows has soared.

“I must have received 700 orders while the programme was being aired. I’m in talks with the NHS, airlines and care homes. I think the next 18 months will be fantastically crazy.”

The married dad of three said: “The filming took place last July and I have been sworn to secrecy since then.

“It was a surreal experience. We filmed standing in the lift, getting out of the lift and saying some phrases off and on for hours.

Dragon Peter Jones tries out the Legflow as he relates own dash to hospital with DVT

“But once I walked out of the lift into that room the filming was none stop for nearly two hours.

“I was interviewed and quizzed on all aspects of the business. It was wonderful to get the investment offer.

In return for the investment, Touker, a fashion retail entrepreneur and investor, will get a 35 per cent stake in the business.

Mr Westerman said: “We are still working on due diligence with Touka’s team but it means I will get the expertise from his team to grow the business.

The RBR Legflow.

Currently RBR Active is Mr Westerman working from home with the Legflow made by a company in Northampton, the packaging made at Huntingdon and distribution from St Ives.

He said: “DVT is the number one cause of preventable deaths and the most important benefit is to raise awareness of this product.”