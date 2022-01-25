Samaritans to hold ‘Brew Saturday’ at Peterborough station to get people talking

In a bid to power through the cold winter months, Peterborough Samaritans will be at Peterborough station on Saturday, January 29.

Whilst the third Monday in January is sometimes referred to as ‘the most difficult day of the year’, the charity is highlighting that there’s no such thing as ‘Blue Monday’ as people can feel a range of emotions any day of the year. Although winter is thought to be one of the harder seasons with dark days and frosty nights, Samaritans volunteers hear similar concerns all year round from those that contact the charity. The main concerns include mental health and illness (46%), family (34%) and loneliness (28%).

So, to ensure nobody struggles alone, on Brew Monday or any other day, Samaritans is reminding everyone to check in on friends, family or colleagues. It doesn’t need to be a Monday or a cup of tea, it’s about connecting and really listening to each other.

Samaritan Volunteers will be joined by station staff at Peterborough station from 10am handing out teabags, talking to passengers about the importance of reaching out and providing listening tips.

Martin Cragg, Director of Peterborough Samaritans, wants people to look out for their friends and loved ones. He said: “As we go through another winter in these difficult times, we are encouraging people to look out for their family, friends and work colleagues and be that listening ear that they might just need. It doesn’t matter if it’s Monday morning or Thursday night, or if you’re drinking lemonade, black coffee or apple juice. If you’re sharing a cup of

something and listening, you’re making a difference to someone’s day.

“We’re really looking forward to being at Peterborough station to talk to passengers and are so thankful to the rail industry for their support.

“Samaritans has worked in partnership with Network Rail and the wider rail industry for over 10 years encouraging the public to recognise the power of human connection and start a conversation which could save a life. So, we’re putting that into practise this Brew Monday and saying “out with the blue and in with the brew!”

To donate and find out other ways you can support Peterborough Samaritans please visit www.samaritans.org/peterborough .