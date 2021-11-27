Salvation Army in Peterborough launches its Christmas appeal

This year Salvation Army has launched their Christmas appeal for toys, food packages and their community Christmas dinner.

This year the charity is running a toy appeal and collecting and distributing new toys to children whose parents or carers are unable to afford Christmas presents this year.

Donations can include unwrapped toys or family board games for children aged 0-18 years and can be delivered to Salvation Army, 1203 Bourges Boulevard.

Donations can be dropped off between 9am-3pm Monday to Friday. The deadline for this is Friday, December 10, to allow for time to distribute the gifts to children in time for Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

collecting and distributing new toys to children whose parents/carers are unable to afford Christmas presents this year.

The charity is also giving Christmas food parcels to residents struggling to afford food. It is also hosting Christmas dinner on Christmas Day to provide companionship to anyone who is lonely or isolated during the festive season. Guests will enjoy a dinner with all the trimmings, some Christmas themed entertainment and packed tea to take home after the Queen’s speech.

Community Centre Manager, Rachel Dockerill said: “The last 18 months has been tough for many, not least families. Financial pressures have been compounded by isolation, illness and bereavement at levels that have not been seen before. The demand for assistance has increased and we are feeling that in the emergency food parcels we give out to those who are struggling, as well as our free debt advice service. This year more than ever we are relying on members of the public to join us in trying to help others as our stocks have decreased this year as we have not had the usual harvest donations from schools due to Covid restrictions. We are hoping the public can support us with non-perishable food and donations of new toys.”