Over £43,000 has been raised to support a Cambridgeshire mum who was left with life-changing injuries after surviving sepsis.

Sadie Kemp, 34, from Sawtry, spent 103 days in hospital - after having the fingers on both of her hands amputated.

She entered septic shock while doctors removed a kidney stone from her body on Boxing Day last year.

Sepsis survivor, Sadie Kemp, pictured with her son Hendrix, 2, is raising a huge amount of money for bionic fingers.

Now, £43,000 has been raised to support the former NHS worker.

Sadie is hoping to raise enough money to pay for an operation to have bionic fingers added to each of her hands - which will cost £35,000-per-hand.

Sadie, who worked for the NHS Covid testing service during the pandemic, is currently living with her parents - who looked after her two sons - Kenzie, aged 16, and Hendrix, two - while she was in hospital.

Sadie, pictured holding Hendrix, said on Facebook: "103 nights away from you. Sepsis tried to kill me, it failed.

Sadie has had the support of her family and friends throughout her experience. She is pictured here with her mum, Dawn Kemp, and two sons, Hendrix, 2, and Kinzie, 16.

"Sepsis killed my limbs but not our bond. As long as there is air in my lungs I will make sure our road is steady even through trauma."

She added: "I'm really happy to be home. My children came to visit me in the hospital but I couldn't interact with them.

"Now that I'm home I can play with them. I watched football with my eldest on Sunday and played in the garden with Hendrix."

Sadie will find out next month whether she will need to have both of her legs below her knees amputated.

She hopes that the operation to give her bionic fingers will help her return to work and support her while looking after her children.

She has spread awareness of sepsis throughout her experience - sharing videos of her sepsis story to her almost half a million followers on the social media platform TikTok.

"People talk to me and ask me questions,” she said.

"It's like therapy for what's happened. When people ask me stuff it jogs my memory."

Sadie was admitted to hospital after suffering with pains in her back on the evening of Christmas Day last year.

She discovered that she had a kidney stone but by Boxing Day she entered septic shock when doctors took her into theatre to remove the stone.

She was put into an induced coma for 11 days before fighting for her life in intensive care.

Sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection and occures when an existing infection triggers a chain reaction throughout the body.