Sacrifices of war heroes honoured in VJ Day service in Peterborough

At 2:30pm, a Civic procession and service were held on Bridge Street outside of the city’s Town Hall.

The procession was led by Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor Judy Fox, along with the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Brigadier Tim Seal, with a large number of local politicians and dignitaries behind.

A service was then led by Reverend Canon Tim Alban Jones, vice dean of Peterborough Cathedral before a number of wreaths were laid at the city’s war memorial.

Friday was the 80th anniversary of VJ Day which marks the day that Japan surrendered to the Allied forces which officially brought an end to the Second World War after almost six years.

Andrew Pakes MP, speaking on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, commented: “80 years since VJ Day, we honour the bravery and sacrifice of the Greatest Generation.

“I want to thank everyone in Peterborough and across the country coming together to pay tribute to this remarkable generation and our veterans.

“Peterborough is a patriotic city and we are always at our best uniting in our shared pride and support for our Armed Forces, veterans, and their families.”

1 . VJ Day in Peterborough The Armed Forces standard bearers. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . VJ Day in Peterborough Mayor Judy Fox addresses crowds in Peterborough city centre. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales