Sacrifices of those who fought in Falklands War remembered in Peterborough

A poignant service was held in Peterborough city centre to mark the 40th anniversary of the end of the Falklands War.

A Falklands flag was raised outside the Town Hall, and Royal British Legion standards were on display at the service, which was held on Tuesday.

Veterans also attended the service, and shoppers stopped what they were doing to pay their respects.

Poppy wreaths were laid at the city’s war memorial in Bridge Street, including by Mayor of Peterborough cllr Alan Dowson.

Peterborough City Council's Armed Forces champion, Cllr John Fox said the event was a way for people to say thank you to the members of the armed forces who had served during the conflict.Cllr Fox said: “Forty years ago, Falkland Islanders celebrated their liberation from Argentina occupation, though sadly 255 members of the UK Armed Forces and three Islanders lost their lives.”

