The sacrifices of soldiers from the other side of the world were remembered at a cemetery in Peterborough on Anzac Day.

Wreaths were lade at the graveside of Sgt Thomas Hunter – known as the Lonely Anzac – today (Monday).

Sgt Hunter was an Australian soldier who was wounded when he was shot in the spine serving at The Battle of the Somme during the First World War.

He was on his way to receive treatment in Halifax when his condition deteriorated and the train he was on stopped at Peterborough where he was taken to the hospital – now Peterborough Museum, only to die.

He became known as ‘The Lonely Anzac,’ and was buried in Broadway Cemetery.

Now every year his loss is remembered on Anzac Day with a service at his graveside.

This year wreaths were laid by Sqn Ldr Benedict Whalley from the Australian Defence Force, Roy Warden from the Royal Military Police and Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Neil McKittrick DL.

The last post was played and Royal British Legion standards were lowered.

Anzac Day takes place on April 25 every year, where Australians and New Zealanders remember those who died in war. It takes place on April 25 to mark the Gallipoli landings – where Sgt Hunter also served.

