RSPCA in Cambridgeshire seeks home for birds after 156 zebra finches taken to charity’s animal centres

RSPCA officers rounded up the birds from their aviary at their home in Newmarket, Suffolk, when their owner asked for help to rehome the finches due to a change in circumstances.

Twenty of the birds were caught initially and taken to the charity’s Block Fen Animal Centre, in Cambridgeshire. Officers returned on Thursday (27 May) to collect and transport the remaining birds to branches including Martlesham Animal Centre, in Suffolk; Mid Norfolk & North Suffolk branch and a private boarding establishment, both in Norfolk; and South Yorkshire Animal Centre, in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

RSPCA inspector Emily Astilberry is helping the owner to rehome the birds. She said: “Due to a change in this owner’s circumstances we were asked to help rehome her birds. We can’t always help in these sorts of situations as we have to prioritise rescuing animals from cruelty and neglect but, thankfully, due to some very helpful local centres, we were able to find spaces for them to go to.

Some of the zebra finches

“The birds had a lovely aviary and were all happy and healthy but finding homes for 156 birds is no easy task so we wanted to help out to ensure that these birds were found good new homes.”

Emily worked alongside her RSPCA rescue colleague (and husband!) Dean Astillberry to round up the birds. She said: “It would have been impossible to catch them all alone but, luckily, Dean and I work well together - both at work and at home! - so we were able to get them all into boxes safely.”