Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Factory turns out billion wet pet food meals a year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Duke of Gloucester has been given a behind the scenes look at a pet food manufacturing centre in Wisbech.

​The Duke was the guest of honour at the Purina factory in Cromwell Road which is undergoing a £150 million investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was given a special welcome with Purina employees and their pet dogs lining up to greet him as he began his tour of the factory to see the production lines before unveiling a plaque to mark his visit.

The Duke of Gloucester, third left, see the production process during a visit to the Purina factory at Wisbech

He also met local dignitaries including David Way, High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire, Councillor Sebastian Kindersley, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council, Councillor Nick Meekins, chair of Fenland District Council and Mayor of Wisbech Councillor Sidney Imafidon.

Jez McInerney, factory manager, said: “Pets are at the heart of everything we do, so of course we gathered some furry friends to welcome the Duke of Gloucester for his grand tour.

“We’re very proud of our base in Wisbech, and with this investment, we look forward to many more decades of making great products that the nation’s pets love, all while being an outstanding employer, supporting a thriving local community and minimising our impact on the environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The factory, which Purina has owned for more than 25 years, produces more than a billion wet pet food meals a year and is undergoing a multi-million-pound programme of upgrades that will continue into 2025.

The Duke of Gloucester meets Jez McInerney, Purina’s Wisbech Factory Manager.

The development will modernise the technology and machinery on Purina’s production lines, enhance facilities for colleagues, improve energy efficiency and help reduce carbon emissions over the coming years.

As part of the investment, Purina has expanded the factory team, recruiting 40 skilled operators to focus on optimising and maintaining the new technology being installed.

Existing staff are also be upskilled to further enhance production outputs. The factory has more than 600 employees, 85 per cent of whom live within a 20-mile radius.