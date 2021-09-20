Royal honour for triple Queen’s Award winning Peterborough company

Princess Anne was the guest of honour at 3D printing specialists Photocentric, in Oxney Road, to hear and see the results of 20 years of pioneering work.

During the two hour tour, the Princess Royal was introduced to a number of the company’s 120 staff and witnessed many of the state-the-art processes that have made Photocentric a leading enterprise in the engineering sector.

In tribute to the Princess Royal’s well known passion for all things equine, she was presented with a golden coloured model horse created from the innovative 3D printing processes at Photocentric.

Aferwards, Photocentric managing director Paul Holt said: “It was an amazing day.

“The Princess Royal asked many pertinent questions and showed a detailed understanding, which was all very rewarding for everyone here.”

It is understood that Princess Anne’s visit was prompted by the huge effort Photocentric made towards the provision of PPE during the Covid pandemic plus the fact the company has won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise on three occasions.

One of the many items Princess Anne would have seen was a framed letter from the former Health Secretary Matt Hancock thanking Photocentric for its ‘invaluable’ contribution to ensure health staff were properly equipped.

During the pandemic, Photocentric made millions of items of PPE - one of the largest volunmes of 3D printed items the company has ever produced.

READ MORE:

1. Royal honour The gold coloured model horse made by Photocentric and given as a gift to Princess Anne. EMN-210920-142608009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Royal honour HRH The Princess Royal visiting Photocentric at Oxney Road, Peterborough EMN-210920-142619009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Royal honour HRH The Princess Royal visiting Photocentric at Oxney Road, Peterborough EMN-210920-142557009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Royal honour Precision work at Photocentric. EMN-210920-142523009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales