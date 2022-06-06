An entrepreneur who co-founded the e-commerce business Kiddicare.com – the internet arm of baby care supplier Kiddicare- has been awarded an Order of the British Empire in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022.

Scott Weavers-Wright has received the royal honour in recognition of his services to technology and retail e-commerce entrepreneurship.

He said: “I am absolutely honoured and thrilled but I must share this recognition with my wife, Elle and our children and of course everyone who has worked within one of our business ventures over the past 32 years.

"I remember leaving home at the age of 18 with nothing and living on tinned ravioli in a small one-bedroom flat for a number of years but I was supported by my then future wife and 30 years later she is still keeping me on the right path.

He added: “Looking ahead, the opportunities for digital transformation are now greater than they have ever been.”

As well as helping to create Kiddicare.com, Mr Weavers-Wright has also set up the monetisation platform Elevaate.com – both businesses were sold for in excess of $150 million.

Kiddicare.com was bought by the supermarket chain Morrisons after which Mr Weavers-Wright became managing director of Morrisons.com and chief digital architect of the entire Morrisons Plc group.

Nine years ago, Mr Weavers-Wright created the Haatch Angel fund with Elle and Fred Soneya and used his personal wealth to back digital entrepreneurs in the UK and American markets, seeing a return of 276 times from one of his initial investments.

Based on the success of Haatch Angels he co-founded Haatch Ventures LLP in 2018 and has doubled down investment exclusively into UK companies, creating more than 1,200 jobs through 82 investments into 52 digital growth companies.

The portfolio is now valued at more than £400 million with the first fund at 3.9 times the money invested since its launch in 2018.

Mr Weavers-Wright said: “I believe that Haatch Ventures will be a very exciting place over the next few years.”