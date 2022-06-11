Five people, including three children, were rescued from an overturned vehicle in Stanground this week by Peterborough’s road police officers.

Emergency services saved all five passengers from the vehicle, which came off Ramsey Road, in Farcet, on June 5,

It was just one of the incidents covered in the last seven days by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit – the policing unit which patrols Peterborough’s roads.

Other incidents included a pursuit ending with the driver abandoning the vehicle and setting off on foot, and a heavily modified vehicle with overly tinted windows.

1. Five people rescued from overturned vehicle Emergency services rescued five people from this overturned car that came off Ramsey Road, in Farcet, Stanground, on June 5. The passengers rescued from the water-filled ditch include three children.

2. Pursuit of vehicle on cloned plates The occupants of this car abandoned the vehicle, running away after a chase with officers. The vehicle was found to be on cloned plates and enquiries are ongoing to find the driver.

3. Driver and two passengers arrested after losing control of vehicle This vehicle failed to stop and the driver and two passengers were subsequently arrested after the driver lost control of the vehicle. There were no serious injuries and the three remain in custody on suspicion of burglary and dangerous driving.

4. Disqualified van driver The driver of this van tried to convince officers he was 58 years old but later confirmed that he was more than 20 years younger and disqualified from driving. The vehicle was seized.