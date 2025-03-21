Rough sleeping event at Peterborough United stadium raises over £15,000 for the homeless

A event held in support of homeless people in Peterborough has raised over £15,000.

Around 70 hardy volunteers took to Posh’s Weston Homes Stadium on Friday night (March 14) and braved the rain to gain an insight to what is is like to live on the streets.

The event raised money for both homeless charity The Light Project Peterborough as well as the Peterborough United Foundation.

Since 2015, the Light Project has been running activities to help support those in need in the city, including those who are sleeping rough. At Peterborough’s homeless hub, the Garden House, they are committed to supporting the most vulnerable people in Peterborough and offer a multi-agency approach to provide advice and support from housing officers, GPs, drug and alcohol specialists, and many other professionals.

The Posh Foundation is the charitable arm of the football club, committed to providing high quality sporting, exercise, and education programmes in an enjoyable environment. Their goal is to inspire community involvement across all ages, abilities, and backgrounds, creating a lifelong commitment to health and well-being.

Participants were exposed to the cold weather and uncomfortable flooring and although they were given food and drink, it was similar to what homeless people often have access to, such as soup.

There was also a chance to to talk to people who have been or are currently being supported by the Light Project.

Local duo ‘Krispy Cod’ performed a live music set on the night and North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling paid the event a visit to support and meet those taking part.

The fundraising campaign for the event will remain open until April 15 so there is still time to make donations at www.justgiving.com/campaign/peterboroughsbigsleepout2025.

1 . The Big Sleep Out 2025 Participants at the Weston Homes Stadium. Photo: Light Project Peterborough Photo Sales

2 . The Big Sleep Out 2025 The sleeping conditions. Photo: Light Project Peterborough Photo Sales

3 . The Big Sleep Out 2025 Participants at the Weston Homes Stadium. Photo: Light Project Peterborough Photo Sales