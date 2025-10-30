Did you know that because of the effects of Covid, many children in our city are struggling to read and to write to the level that they should be doing at their age, writes The Rev Clive Doubleday, from The Rotary Club

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 2019 and 2022, the percentage reaching the expected standard in reading fell from 75% to 67%, and in writing decreased from 69% to 58%. Many children struggle with reading for a variety of reasons, including limited experience with books, speech and hearing problems, and poor phonic awareness.

In order to improve reading levels within Peterborough, the Rotary Clubs of Peterborough and of Peterborough Ortons joined forces this summer to support the Summer Reading Challenge, which is part of a nationwide project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They supported Woodston Library who were taking part in this Challenge, with each club donating £250 to purchase new books. The books purchased throughout the campaign will eventually be circulated throughout the city-wide library network, thereby extending the pleasure of reading to many more children across Peterborough.

Former President Les Ewen (in green) presenting Jennie Storey and Elaine Wilkinson with a £500 cheque for new school books .

Past president of the Rotary Club of Peterborough Ortons, Les Ewen, presented Jennie Storey and Elaine Wilkinson with a cheque for £500 to purchase the new books, in order to help our children improve their reading skills. Join the Rotary Club of Peterborough Ortons who meet on Mondays for lunch at The Gordon Arms on Oundle Road, Peterborough.

The Rotary Club of Stamford (rotaryclubofstamford.co.uk) recently staged a “Night at the Races” charity fundraising event, supported by 62 members and guests, local charities and individuals taking part in the different races and the magnificent total of £1,885 was raised for local charities that the club is helping.

The Rotary Club of Peterborough were also able to raise £275 in order to purchase five water pumps for the Babulilm Foundation in order to provide fresh drinking water to isolated villages in Pakistan where there is little or no fresh water, due to the floods contaminating the ground and rivers. The presentation was made by Rotarian Rizwan to Dr Munawar Hassan who was pleased to receive the donation.

For further details of club activities, contact info@peterborough-rotary-org