Author Ross Greenwood is basking in the success of his latest crime thriller, The Santa Killer.

The grisly Peterborough-based tale, which is set in various locations across the city, was released to positive acclaim in the run up to Christmas last year.

“It spent a couple of months in the top 100,” Ross told the Peterborough Telegraph. “And it did really well on Audible [online audiobook and podcast service] as well.”

Crime writer and former HMP Peterborough prison officer Ross Greenwood is the author of the popular DI Barton literary series of books.

The sixth in the ever-popular DI Barton literary series, The Santa Killer, is a beguiling cat-and-mouse thriller that sees gruesome crimes taking place in Netherton, Werrington and Oundle Road.

The 49-year-old author’s book has done so well it has left readers, publishers - and even TV and movie producers - purring for more.

While the former Kings School pupil is enthusiastic about transferring his characters to the big or small screen, he has reservations about who might take on the role of DI Barton, whom he describes as “a very solid, nice guy.”

“The problem with Barton is that he’s 18-stone,” Ross says, leading the author to conclude a “Robbie Coltrane almost-style person” would be his top choice.

“But there’s not too many actors around like that,” he admits before suggesting coyly “A rugby player? Maybe Lawrence Dallaglio could take his acting bow?”

Though the upgrade from printed page to moving image is by no means a done deal, one thing that is certain is the affection readers have for the characters Ross has created.

The author said there was an “outcry” from fans when they discovered The Santa Killer was to be the final book in the hugely popular series, which altogether has sold more than 250,000 copies.

“I've had a bit of an outcry for finishing Barton,” Ross says, “so it looks like I'm going to do one more.”

While this goes against the original plans the author had to retire Barton, Ross says hearing such impassioned pleas from readers moved him to think otherwise.

“When you actually do get feedback saying they [readers] really want to hear some more it’s very encouraging,” he says. “It gives you that little fire to keep going.”

