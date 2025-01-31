Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Stanground Comp pupil Nick Elliott’s exhibition The Italian Job will go on display in March

A world-renowned photographer from Peterborough who has captured some of the biggest names in rock music on film will have his latest exhibition in Rome – just a few yards from one of the most iconic ancient land marks on Earth.

Nick Elliott has come along way since his days at Stanground Comprehensive School – working with stars including Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica and Iron Maiden during his celebrated career.

Now he has announced his latest exhibition – titled ‘The Italian Job – which will run at the Medina Roma Gallery in Rome.

The event will showcase 25 original, previously unseen images, blending conceptual dark art and rock art photography. The collection explores human expression, inviting audiences to engage with the emotional landscapes depicted in his work.

In 2023, Nick’s dark art collection was showcased at Gabriel Fine Arts in London’s Mayfair and Piccadilly, solidifying his reputation in contemporary photographic art. The exhibition was met with critical acclaim, with critics praising Elliott’s ability to evoke profound emotional responses through his visual storytelling. The Rome exhibition promises to push the boundaries of his creative expression, offering fresh perspectives that challenge conventions in both rock and conceptual art.

Over the past seven years, Nick has curated an exclusive collection of conceptual dark art, exploring themes of isolation, identity, grief, loss, suicide and the darker facets of the human psyche. Through his lens, he invites viewers to confront these complex themes, sparking a dialogue about deeper emotional truths. His introspective approach sets him apart in an art world where few tackle such bold, provocative subject matter.

For more of Nick’s diverse portfolio, visit his website at www.nickelliott.photography

The Italian Job runs from March 28 to April.