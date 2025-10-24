Robber who stabbed victim 13 times in 'frenzied' attack at Peterborough allotments is jailed for 14 years
Mark Moss (37) left his victim needing treatment in a major trauma centre with injuries to an arm, shoulder, back and neck as well as two fractured ribs and a punctured lung.
Police traced Moss from a footprint left at the scene and blood on his trainers was found to match that of the injured victim.
A court heard that Moss had launched a “frenzied” and unprovoked attack on the man who was tending his allotment in Burton Street, Eastgate.
He attacked the man as he went to his shed and stabbed him 13 times before leaving the scene with his wallet and mobile phone. The attack took place on June 15 last year.
The court was told the victim went to hospital for treatment for his wounds but later had to be transferred to a major trauma centre.
Police investigations revealed the victim’s bank card had been used several times after the attack, including at a filling station in Eye where Moss was captured on CCTV.
Additional footage from near the scene showed Moss walking towards the allotments at the time of the offence.
A footprint found inside the shed matched trainers Moss was wearing when he was arrested and the victim’s blood was found on the shoes.
Moss, of Branston Rise, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, initially denied grievous bodily harm with intent and robbery, but changed his plea to guilty.
At a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (October 23) Moss was jailed for 14 years.
Afterwards, DC Jenny Hargreaves said: “This was a frenzied and sustained attack, the consequences of which could easily have been worse.
“The victim received significant injuries and had to be transferred to a major trauma centre. Thankfully he recovered.
“I’m pleased Moss was identified and has now received a significant custodial sentence for his shocking actions.”