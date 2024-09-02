Road will close for eight days to allow for £130,000 resurfacing works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The resurfacing works are set to begin on Wednesday this week, September 4

Works to make a road in Bourne ‘safer and nicer’ for motorists are set to begin this week.

Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) is investing around £130,000 to resurface Meadow Drove, from the junction of Main Road/Dyke Drove to the junction of Mill Drove.

This will see a full road closure for eight week days from this Wednesday, with diversions in place.

Roadworks. Stock image

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for Highways at LCC, said: “We have been carrying out a lot of programmes out in and around the Bourne area recently, and I’m delighted that we can add to that raft of work with this latest scheme.

“Resurfacing Meadow Drove will put many more years of life into the road and make it much nicer and safer to travel on for those who use that part of the local traffic network.”

The works will begin on Wednesday, September 4, and have a scheduled end date of Friday, September 13. Work times onsite will be from Monday to Friday 7am-5pm, subject to suitable weather.

A road closure is required for the duration of the works with a diversion route in place throughout.

The planned closure (in red) and the diversions (in blue).

The signed diversion route will be; Mill Drove, North Road (A15), Main Road and vice versa.

Coun Davies added: “These works will cost around £130,000 to deliver and involve a crew replacing the existing road surface, which has reached the end of its lifecycle.

“We will also reinstate verges that have been overrun by vehicles.

“This improvement is another part of our ongoing road uplift across the county and because of the nature of the work, we have to put a diversion route using like-for-like roads in place. This is for the safety of road users and the crew.

“I would like to thank everyone effected for their patience and understanding whilst we are delivering the programme of work for Bourne.”