Riverside Dog In A Doublet pub near Peterborough could become five-bedroom house

A multi-award winning riverside Peterborough pub and restaurant, which closed almost two years ago and has fallen into disrepair, could be converted to a five-bedroom house.

The once much-loved Dog In A Doublet, on the North Bank of the River Nene near Whittlesey – but now an eyesore – shut its doors in January 2023 with celebrated chef John McGinn and wife Della citing a fall out with the building’s owners.

Former MasterChef contestant John, who restored the historic building when he took it over a decade earlier – creating a thriving family run traditional pub with kitchen and rooms (even appearing on Channel 4’s Four In A Bed programme) – has since set up at the Dog and Castle in Wood Walton.

The latest proposal, submitted to the city council by Quaffins Ltd, is to change the use of the former Peterborough Telegraph Pub of the Year and Restaurant of the Year into a private, five bedroom home – keeping the original building but demolishing some of its previous, relatively modern extensions.

The demolition work is required to create suitable space for private amenity.

The layout has been designed to work with the existing building structure and arrangement to avoid significant alterations. Four bedrooms are on the first floor, which retains the existing layout. An additional bedroom is on the main ground floor along with kitchen, utility, study, living/dining and snug.

The scale of the building will be reduced through demolition, with the rear demolition work taking the building back to what it was like before it was extended in the late 1970s.