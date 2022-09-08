Peterborough has paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen following the announcement of her death today.

The news was announced by Buckingham Palace this evening.

The Union Flag is flying at half mast outside Peterborough Town Hall as a mark of respect.

The Union Flag flying at half mast outside Peterborough Town Hall

Following the announcement, Abdul Choudhuri, chair of the Joint Mosques Council of Peterborough said: “We offer our deepest condolences to her Majesty the Queen’s family, to the new King Charles, and indeed to whole country over the death of her Majesty the Queen

“She served the country over long period of 70 years - in a very dignified manner and she has been a continuous presence in people’s lives and minds, and was example to others. She will badly be missed by all people.

“She always kept herself above any kind of politics even though 15 prime ministers served her during the past 70 years.

"We pray to Almighty God that she rest in peace.”

Queen Elizabeth II in Peterborough

Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson said: “I have been deeply saddened to hear about the death of Her Majesty the Queen and join the nation in mourning her loss.

"My immediate thoughts are with her family and friends and I join those across the country in remembering with the deep affection, the love and commitment she has shown to all of us throughout her remarkable reign.”

Chief constable of Cambridgeshire Police Nick Dean said: “It is with great sadness that we today heard the news of the death of our monarch Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"I know the people of Cambridgeshire and all who work and volunteer for the constabulary will join me in expressing what a great loss this is to the nation and the commonwealth.

"Her Majesty The Queen, the longest serving monarch in our nation’s history, ruled us diligently throughout some of the greatest changes we as a country have experienced.

"She was an example to us all with her tireless work ethic, love for the nation, dedication to duty and stoic leadership.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this truly difficult time, and we offer them all our sincerest condolences.

"Her Majesty touched so many lives across this nation and beyond, and today we mourn her loss but celebrate her long and inspirational life.”

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston said: “Today is a sad day and one that touches us all in different ways.

"I would like to join people across the country, and indeed the world, in expressing my deepest condolences to the Royal Family during this difficult time.

"For 70 years Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has devoted her life to us with grace, divinity and incredible wisdom.

"She will leave an incredibly strong legacy behind her.”

The Peterborough Civic Society said: “Peterborough Civic Society wishes to send its condolences to the Royal Family and recognises the huge contribution that Queen Elizabeth II made to life in post-war Britain. The second Elizabethan era will go down in history as inventive, innovative and transformative.

A spokesperson for Nene Park Trust in Peterborough said: “Everyone at Nene Park Trust sends their heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on this sad occasion of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

A spokesman for The Key Theatre in Peterborough said: “The team here at the Theatres are saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“1926 - 2022.