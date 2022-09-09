The Bishop of Peterborough has remembered a weekend where stayed with the Queen at Sandringham, as he paid tribute to her.

Rt Rev Donald Allister said The Queen made everyone she met feel ‘comfortable and valued.’

He said: “I am so sad to hear of the death of our much loved Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II and Bishop Donald

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“She was an outstanding example of self-giving leadership, of Christian faith and values affirmed and lived out, of deep wisdom and great encouragement.

“Those who were privileged to meet her (and in my case to stay with her and Prince Philip at Sandringham for a weekend) can testify that she made us feel comfortable and valued.”

Bishop Donald said he also had been able to pay tribute to her during a speech at the House of Lords seven years ago.

He said: “In September 2015 I had the joy of speaking for the Bishops in the House of Lords, paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth on the day she became our longest-serving monarch. She has of course passed a number of milestones since then.

“On behalf of Peterborough Diocese, I offer our deep sympathies, and the assurance of our prayers, to our new King, and to all the royal family. We mourn and grieve too.

“God save the King.”