A riding school has announced it will be leaving its village site saying it is “no longer the safe, peaceful home” it once was for horses.

The Folly Farm Equestrian Centre is currently based at a stables off London Road in Yaxley.

A developer has been trying to get planning permission to build 115 new homes on the site, and a planning inquiry took place this week for the proposed development.

The riding school issued a statement explaining that while a decision has not yet been made on whether the site will be developed, the equestrian centre was already affected by construction work on the neighbouring Great Haddon development.

The existing access road off London Road to Tudor Place and Folly Farm stables, in Yaxley

The riding school said: “As many of you know, the land we run our riding school on has been going through the appeal process for planning permission.

“While the final decision is still pending, the reality is that the ongoing construction work from the Great Haddon development has already changed our environment.

“Sadly, our current site is no longer the safe, peaceful home it once was for our horses.

“Increased foot traffic on the public path through Folly Farm, constant construction noise, and the changing surroundings all bring extra risks and stress for them.

“Our horses’ welfare has always been – and will always be – our number one priority.

“With the area now set to become a fully built-up development, it’s clear this is not a sustainable site for a riding school going forward.”

The equestrian centre said it has found a possible new site in the nearby village of Farcet.

It said: “This larger site will offer a far nicer and more peaceful environment for our horses and clients, with improved facilities, better hacking, and the space to provide enhanced services.

“Most importantly, it will give our horses the calm, safe, and happy surroundings they deserve.

“We’re really excited about this next chapter and look forward to keeping you updated.”

A decision on whether the 115 new homes can be built on the site is due to be issued by the planning inspectorate later this year.

Huntingdonshire District Council initially refused to grant permission for the development, claiming it would “result in harm to the intrinsic character and beauty of the countryside”.

An appeal was launched by the developer to overturn this decision.

At the planning inquiry this week the district council said it would not be defending the appeal as it now believed the development could go ahead.

The authority explained that the change came about after more information was provided by the developer to address some previous concerns.

A change in the calculation for how many homes need to be built in the area also impacted the council’s decision, as the authority no longer has a five year supply of housing.

This brings into force ‘tilted balance’, requiring developments to be approved unless the harms “significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits”.

Concerns about the development have still been shared. Yaxley Parish Council has maintained its objection to the new homes being built over concerns about highway safety and the “compromising of the buffer between Peterborough and Yaxley”.