Revealed: Updated designs released for "exciting new landmark" near Peterborough

Communities are invited to have their say on the project, which aims to secure water supplies for future generations and create a new nature spot for people to enjoy water-based recreational activities.

The proposed reservoir will be located in the Fens between Chatteris and March, and supply water to around 250,000 homes every year. During its five-six year construction period, the project is also expected to create around 2000 jobs.

Anglian Water and Cambridge Water’s plans for the reservoir are progressing with updated design proposals presented in the latest consultation phase.

Running from 15 October to 10 December 2025, the consultation is a further opportunity for local communities to get involved and help shape how the project is developed.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “Anglian Water and Cambridge Water are committed to developing the reservoir in a way that delivers lasting benefits for the region.

"The new reservoir is a major investment in the fastest growing region in the country, and one of the key focus areas of the Government’s growth ambitions.

"As well as helping to ensure a resilient water supply for decades to come, the new reservoir will create jobs and economic opportunities during construction and beyond.

“Located in one of the areas most at risk from the challenges of climate change, the reservoir will also contribute to long term goals of ensuring the East of England is resilient to the risks of drought and flooding, by enabling Anglian Water and Cambridge Water to collect excess river water when flows are at their highest, and store it for use in dry summers, when water is scarcer. This would reduce the reliance on sensitive ground water sources such as chalk streams, helping to protect and restore the environment.”

Geoff Darch, Head of Strategic Asset Planning at Anglian Water said: “The new reservoir represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure water supply to our customers for future generations and create an exciting destination that will transform this area of the Fens.

“We will be creating space for wildlife, such as wetlands, alongside enabling new recreational and educational facilities and natural places for people to explore. It also means creating new jobs and providing opportunities for local communities and businesses.”

Anglian Water says the updated designs for the main reservoir site have taken into account feedback from earlier phases of consultation.

The spokesperson went on: "The design has developed to showcase how the reservoir could become a destination and an exciting new landmark – centred around water, inspired by its surroundings, and deeply rooted in its natural setting.

“The phase three design includes proposals for water-based recreation and a range of on-land recreational activities, including varied walking, cycling and horse riding routes. It also includes ideas that would provide views across the water, and opportunities to get close to water and nature."

Further information is also available on the infrastructure needed to fill the reservoir with water, treat it, and supply clean water to customers. For the first time, early construction plans including road and rail options are also being provided for the community to provide feedback on.

Natalie Akroyd, Director of Quality and Environment for Cambridge Water, commented: “Involving communities and stakeholders is a key part of how we’re developing the reservoir. We have learned a lot from our consultations so far, and that feedback has already shaped our plans. This new consultation will continue to help shape the significant social, economic and environmental opportunities for surrounding communities and the whole of the East of England.”

Paul Bristow, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: "The Fens Reservoir is a vital part of my plan to get Cambridgeshire and Peterborough moving.

“This new consultation is your opportunity to influence what happens next. I strongly encourage everyone to get involved.”

For more information, including locations and dates of public consultation events, visit: www.fensreservoir.co.uk

1 . Fens Reservoir Plans The new reservoir could become a destination for water-based recreational activities. Image for illustration only. Photo: Anglian Water Photo Sales

2 . Fens Reservoir Plans An artist's impression of an aerial view of the proposed new reservoir, taken from the nearby community of Doddington Photo: ugc Photo Sales

3 . Fens Reservoir Plans An artist's impression of how the area around the proposed Recreation Hub could look. Photo: Anglian Water Photo Sales