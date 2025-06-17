Professional fast sales company Property Solvers released the data after they tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Peterborough postcodes.
Some of the cheapest streets include London Road, where 3 properties sold for an average of £40,200, Homenene House, where 10 properties sold for an average of £46,428 and Heritage Court, where 8 properties sold for an average of £46,000.
According to the Land Registry, the average house price in Peterborough is £260,161.
Here we list the top 9 least expensive streets in Peterborough in reverse order – starting with the 9th cheapest street.