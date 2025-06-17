REVEALED: The Peterborough postcode where homes sell for less than £41,000

By Stephen Briggs
Published 17th Jun 2025, 14:37 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 06:21 BST
The least expensive streets to buy a home on in Peterborough have been revealed.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers released the data after they tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Peterborough postcodes.

Some of the cheapest streets include London Road, where 3 properties sold for an average of £40,200, Homenene House, where 10 properties sold for an average of £46,428 and Heritage Court, where 8 properties sold for an average of £46,000.

According to the Land Registry, the average house price in Peterborough is £260,161.

Here we list the top 9 least expensive streets in Peterborough in reverse order – starting with the 9th cheapest street.

1. Cheapest streets to buy a house in Peterborough

Six properties sold in Priestgate Court for an average of £84,000

2. Priestgate Court

Shrewsbury Court had three properties sold, with an average price of £81,333

3. Shrewsbury Court

Cobbet Place had three properties sold for an average price of £81,333

4. Cobbet Place

