REVEALED: The number of parking tickets handed out to fans during Peterborough United matches

There are plans for an increase in parking officers in the city

Figures from Peterborough City Council’s parking services team show that around 10 per cent of penalty charge notices (PCNs) are issued on a football matchday.

Since Peterborough United’s first home game of the season on August 10, 2024, up to their game against Wigan Athletic on January 28, there have been a total of 10,716 PCNs issued across the city.

On a home matchday, the total number of PCNs issued between these dates was 1,043, with 168 of those issued during a match.

It comes after a question was raised at a full council meeting in January regarding the number of matchday parking officers on duty.

Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for housing and communities, Councillor Alison Jones, noted plans in the proposed budget to increase the number of parking officers in the city.

She said: “Officers are tasked with patrolling nearby residential areas along with car parks and on-street pay and display bays.”

Cllr Jones added: “As part of the budget proposals, we plan to increase the number of officers working in our enforcement team alongside other changes, including introducing a bank of staff who can be called upon for ad hoc or high-profile events including football matches.”

According to the data provided by the city council’s parking services team, the number of parking officers on football duty has reduced from four in late-August and September to just two in December and January.

Zero parking tickets have been issued during football matches on four occasions since the start of the season, including the opening match against Huddersfield, the evening kick-off on October 22 against Blackpool, the Boxing Day match against Mansfield and the evening kick-off on January 21 against Exeter.

The most parking tickets issued on a matchday was 132 on January 14 when Peterborough played Walsall in the EFL Trophy.