REVEALED: The most expensive streets to buy a house on in Peterborough

While in the new Peterborough Monopoly board game, released in 2024, Peterborough Cathedral topped the charts, new data has revealed the actual streets in Peterborough where houses cost the most money to buy.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest priced homes are located across the Peterborough postcodes.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “to keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Queens Walk (PE2) sold for £1,650,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £34,500 and under on Hargate Way (PE7), Hammonds Drive (PE7) and Wesleyan Road (PE7).

According to the Land Registry, the average house price in Peterborough is £260,161.

Here we list the top 10 most expensive streets in Peterborough in reverse order.

