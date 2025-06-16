The most expensive streets to buy a house on in Peterborough have been revealedplaceholder image
REVEALED: The most expensive streets to buy a house on in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 16th Jun 2025, 14:30 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 16:32 BST
The most expensive streets in Peterborough have been revealed.

While in the new Peterborough Monopoly board game, released in 2024, Peterborough Cathedral topped the charts, new data has revealed the actual streets in Peterborough where houses cost the most money to buy.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest priced homes are located across the Peterborough postcodes.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “to keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Queens Walk (PE2) sold for £1,650,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £34,500 and under on Hargate Way (PE7), Hammonds Drive (PE7) and Wesleyan Road (PE7).

According to the Land Registry, the average house price in Peterborough is £260,161.

Here we list the top 10 most expensive streets in Peterborough in reverse order.

Mulberry Gardens in Paston had three sales with an average price of £646,666

1. Mulberry Gardens

Mulberry Gardens in Paston had three sales with an average price of £646,666 Photo: Google

Engaine in Orton Longueville had three sales with an average price of £655,000

2. Engaine

Engaine in Orton Longueville had three sales with an average price of £655,000 Photo: Google

Thorpe Meadows had three sales with an average price of £671,000

3. Thorpe Meadows

Thorpe Meadows had three sales with an average price of £671,000 Photo: Google

Winsor Crescent had six sales with an average price of £691,666

4. Winsor Crescent

Winsor Crescent had six sales with an average price of £691,666 Photo: Google

