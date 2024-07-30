Revealed: The most expensive streets to buy a home in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 29th Jul 2024, 14:31 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 14:41 BST
Houses on all these streets cost more than half a million pounds

The most expensive streets to buy a house on in Peterborough have been revealed.

For most of us, it would need a Lottery win to be able to buy a home on these streets, with house prices ranging from £600,000 to more than £800,000 on each of the roads.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers released the data after they tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Peterborough postcodes.

Property Solvers said the average cost of a home in Peterborough had risen from £47,459 in 1995 to £245,683 this year.

1. Most expensive streets in Peterborough

Average price over five years: £807,250 (four properties sold)

2. Thorpe Avenue

Average price over five years: £807,250 (four properties sold)Photo: Google

Average price over five years: £787,5000 (four properties sold)

3. Park Crescent

Average price over five years: £787,5000 (four properties sold)Photo: Google

Average price over five years: £742,333 (15 properties sold)

4. Boundary Lane

Average price over five years: £742,333 (15 properties sold)Photo: Google

