Revealed: The most expensive streets to buy a home in Peterborough

The most expensive streets to buy a house on in Peterborough have been revealed.
For most of us, it would need a Lottery win to be able to buy a home on these streets, with house prices ranging from £600,000 to more than £800,000 on each of the roads.
Professional fast sales company Property Solvers released the data after they tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Peterborough postcodes.
Property Solvers said the average cost of a home in Peterborough had risen from £47,459 in 1995 to £245,683 this year.