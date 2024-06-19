REVEALED: The 10 Peterborough streets where the most parking tickets are handed out

There are few more frustrating things than coming back to your car to find a yellow parking ticket has been slapped on the windscreen.

Of course, the easiest way to avoid a parking fine is to make sure you stick to the rules.

The ten Peterborough streets and roads where the most tickets were handed out in the 2023/24 financial year have now been released, with nearly 7,000 fines – around a third of all parking tickets handed out in Peterborough - given out on these streets alone.

It has now been revealed that the revenue Peterborough City Council received from parking fines in 2023/24 reduced by nearly £100,000 when compared to 2022/23.

Parking fines generated £644,980.98 for Peterborough City Council between April 2022 to March 2023.

Between April 2023 to March 2024 this figure decreased to £556,041.42.

On average, 57 fines were issued per day from April 2023 to March 2024, compared to 62 from April 2022 to March 2023.

In April 2022 to March 2023, 22,594 penalty charge notices were issued by Peterborough City Council. In comparison, in April 2023 to March 2024 this number decreased to 20,704 penalty charge notices.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The number of PCNs we issue for parking offences has historically fluctuated from year to year. This can be due to several factors, including public compliance and staffing levels among our enforcement teams.

“We introduced moving traffic enforcement earlier this year to improve road safety and this has reduced the number of PCNs issued in areas where the scheme operates. Revenue from parking enforcement has remained at a fairly consistent level over the past few years and the service continues to generate income from other sources such as car park usage and the sale of parking permits.”

Sam Sheehan, motoring editor at cinch , who provided some of the data for the findings, said: "These figures should be a reminder for all drivers to carefully check any nearby signs before parking – especially in busy areas or places they aren’t familiar with. Nobody wants to find a parking fine come through their letterbox.

"Also, if you think the fine is unfair or it’s incorrect, don’t forget you have 28 days to appeal to an independent tribunal. And, if it is correct, you might be able to reduce the fine by paying sooner rather than later. ”

