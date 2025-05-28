REVEALED: The 10 Peterborough neighbourhoods that have seen the biggest fall in house prices

A new report ranks neighbourhoods in Peterborough based on how much house prices have decreased over the past year.

Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance put together the House Price Change Report, which looks at how much median house prices went down in Peterborough between September 2023 and September 2024.

They used data from the Office for National Statistics to compare median house prices in different areas of Northamptonshire for those two dates. Then they worked out which areas had the biggest decreases.

Some places saw property prices fall by as much as 12.9%.

1 . House prices in Peterborough These are the 10 areas of the city that have seen the biggest drop in house prices

2 . Fletton Fletton saw a drop from £210,000 in September 2023 to £201,500 in September 2024 - a drop of four per cent

3 . Newborough & Peakirk Newborough & Peakirk saw a drop from £263,750 in September 2023 to £251,500 in September 2024 - a drop of 4.6%