Revd Canon Tim Alban Jones visit to Longueville Court Care Home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Rev Tim Jones accepted our invitation to talk to residents of the home for an informal talk about the history of the Cathedral, that residents enjoyed, as well as showing our residents images on the projector.

General Manager Krzysztof Krzysztofiak said: “It was lovely to have Revd Canon Tim Alban Jones here for the day. The residents were delighted that he was able to visit us. We all had a wonderful day, and we hope that he will come to see us again soon!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad