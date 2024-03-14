Revd Canon Tim Alban Jones visit to Longueville Court Care Home
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Rev Tim Jones accepted our invitation to talk to residents of the home for an informal talk about the history of the Cathedral, that residents enjoyed, as well as showing our residents images on the projector.
General Manager Krzysztof Krzysztofiak said: “It was lovely to have Revd Canon Tim Alban Jones here for the day. The residents were delighted that he was able to visit us. We all had a wonderful day, and we hope that he will come to see us again soon!”
Longueville Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Longueville Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 103 residents, from respite care to long-term stays.