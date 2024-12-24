Retired veteran and police officer creates extraordinary 'Christmas clock' for Peterborough care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The clock has been created from a repurposed kitchen cupboard.

When visitors step into Ashlynn Grange care home in Bretton, their eyes and ears are now drawn to a stunning new clock in the reception area.

It’s not just any clock – it’s a heartwarming piece of craftsmanship that embodies the joy and nostalgia of Christmas, lovingly created by relative Mick Brackenbury.

Mick, a retired army veteran and police officer, has turned his passion for making and repairing clocks into something extraordinary for Ashlynn Grange.

Mick and the clock he has created for Ashlynn Grange care home.

Inspired by the spirit of the season, Mick built the Christmas clock, which resembles the grandeur of a grandfather clock but has a unique twist, it was constructed from a repurposed kitchen cupboard.

The clock is a delightful patchwork of festive charm, adorned with treasures Mick discovered at garden centres and car boot sales. Two traditional nutcracker toy soldiers stand proudly on either side, while a cheerful Santa Claus is found singing the popular carol Silent Night with children.

Mick said: “It’s great to have a project to keep me busy and it’s even better to make something for the community here at Ashlynn to enjoy. I hope it becomes a talking point for residents and visitors alike, and maybe even brings back memories of Christmases gone by.”

Mick and his partner Dawn have a special connection to Ashlynn Grange, as Mick’s mother-in-law, June, is a resident. “She’s very happy at Ashlynn Grange,” Mick added.

"She is looking forward to Christmas as much as we are. It’s wonderful to give something back to a place that means so much to our family.”

The Christmas clock project was a first for Mick, who has about 25 clocks in his own home but had never undertaken a project of this size before. Despite facing health challenges that led to his early retirement, Mick’s determination and creativity has shone through in his work.

“It was fun hunting for the bits and pieces,” Mick said with a smile. “Car boot sales and garden centres became my go-to spots. It takes a lot of battery power to keep everything lit up, but seeing it all come together was worth

every moment.

“I’m proud to have made something that so many people can enjoy.”