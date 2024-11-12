Retailer Mountain Warehouse and Animal prepare for arrival at Peterborough's Serpentine Green Shopping Centre
Retailers will enhance centre’s shopping offer
Work is underway to fit out units at a Peterborough shopping centre ahead of the arrival of two new retailers.
Action is being taken to prepare units at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton for the outdoors clothing retailer Mountain Warehouse and the clothing brand Animal.
A date has not been given for the opening of the two new stores.
Their arrival will come shortly after jeweller H Samuel opened a new-look store in the centre.
