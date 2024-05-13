Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mystery new retailer expected to move into unit

A prominent women’s clothing and accessories store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre is set to close its doors permanently.

Monsoon Accessorize, based on the ground floor of the shopping centre, will cease trading on Thursday, May 23.

A representative of the store, which is made of two brands, the clothing retailer Monsoon and fashion accessories Accessorize, which are both owned by Adena Brands, confirmed its closure plans.

It is not known how many staff will be made redundant when the store closes.

The closure is part of an ongoing change in the business, which has seen it move away from its dual Monsoon & Accessorize stores to mono-brand Accessorize stores and Monsoon boutiques in new locations.

Just last month, Monsoon Accessorize announced that its pre-tax profits had fallen to £14.1 million in the year to August 26, 2023 - down from £17.8 million a year earlier.

It blamed ‘difficult’ trading conditions for the fall.

But the company’s annual report, which contains the figures, also stated: “The group continued to realign its retail portfolio, closing larger dual brand legacy stores and opening mono-brand Accessorize stores and Monsoon boutiques.

"We believe the business benefits significantly from the better experience in our new mono-brand stores and their much improved locations.”

It adds that the profitability of its retail portfolio is ‘strong’ and has made a significant contribution to the group’s results.

A spokesperson for Queensgate confirmed that Monsoon Accessorize was closing but added another retailer was looking to move into part of the store.

The closure announcement comes just three weeks after Marks and Spencer permanently shut its store in the centre with the loss of 78 jobs.

That came in the wake of a number of high profile store closures including fashion retailer Joules, cosmetics outlet The Body Shop as well as department chain John Lewis and fashion retailer Next.