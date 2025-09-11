Retail giant Frasers told to justify choice of signage in Peterborough city centre conservation area

Retail giant Frasers was asked to justify its choice of signage outside the Queensgate Shopping Centre because of concerns about its impact in a conservation area.

The retailer had submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council seeking approval to place nine name signs on the outside of the shopping centre ahead of the new store’s expected opening in December.

While the application has now been approved it was only after Frasers completed a lengthy response to the council’s conservation officer’s demands for a heritage assessment outlining ways to overcome the impact of new signage on the City Centre Conservation Area.

The 1980s-built Queensgate Shopping Centre has elevations facing Cathedral Square, Bourges Boulevard, Long Causeway and Westgate and Frasers wants to put up high level facia signs, illuminated box signs and vinyl brand logos for its brands Frasers, Sports Direct and Flannels.

Frasers commissioned consultants Gareth Jones Heritage Planning which put together a 21 page document that concluded: "The proposals simply replace previous signage for other retailers with that for the new occupier and adopts their brand identities that are important to their retail activity and success.

"Whilst some of the means of illumination differ, examples of such signage can be found locally (including on listed buildings) and there will be a neutral effect on the setting on the two nearby listed buildings and the Peterborough City Centre Conservation Area.

"There will be no effect on the setting of any other heritage asset and no harm to heritage significance.

It adds: “The site comprises a large modern anchor store which has been vacant for some time.”

The conservation officer had stated: “The applicants should seek to mitigate harm to heritage assets and their setting.

He queried: “Could an alternative Sports Direct signage be sought which is not internally illuminated?

"Could the Frasers signage be altered to be halo lit individual lettering?

“Could the large vinyl signage to Westgate be omitted for a more traditional shopfront window display?

"Are the small vinyls and door vinyls really necessary – they could set a precedent for further such signage to doors across the other shopping centre entrances?”

Frasers is currently fitting out the former John Lewis department store which sits across four floors of the Queensgate.

It has just stepped up its recruitment campaign for a manager for its new flagship store, which it states will open in December.

The successful applicant will be expected to lead the team and deliver ‘an unforgettable shopping experience.’

The store manager will receive a salary of £43,289 plus bonuses and commission and will be entitled to a 20 per cent staff discount on all brands.