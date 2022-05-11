Night flying will take place at RAF Wittering using a C17 Globemaster (ZZ178).

Night time flying with large aircraft is expected to be taking place from Royal Air Force Wittering next week.

The training missions will take place from Tuesday May 17 until the evening of Thursday May 19 inclusive.

Royal Air Force Wittering is now reaching out to its neighbours and the nearby equestrian establishments to inform them of a change to the usual pattern of flying activity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be flying during the day and night flying will take place 7pm until 11.59pm.

The training will involve a C-17 Globemaster, a long range, heavy-lift transport aircraft that can operate close to a potential area of operations for combat, peacekeeping or humanitarian missions. Operating under the cover of night is essential in modern military operations.

A spokesman for RAF Wittering said Night Vision Goggles are a real tactical advantage and enable our crews to land and take-off safely during the hours of darkness.

Night Vision Goggle training is a method of conducting night flying without lights on an airfield. Crews wear equipment which enhances ambient light conditions, allowing the RAF to operate into hostile or sparsely populated areas.