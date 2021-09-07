Residents warned of night flying at RAF Wittering

Night flying will take place at RAF Wittering next week EMN-210709-100740005

Transport aircraft crews plan to train with Night Vision Goggles (NVG) between 8.30pm until 1am between Tuesday, September 14 and Friday, September 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operating under the cover of night is essential to modern military operations, and NVG enable crews to land and take-off safely during the hours of darkness.