Residents warned of night flying at RAF Wittering

Residents living around RAF Wittering are being warned that night flying will be taking place at the base later this month.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 10:57 am
Transport aircraft crews plan to train with Night Vision Goggles (NVG) between 8.30pm until 1am between Tuesday, September 14 and Friday, September 17.

Operating under the cover of night is essential to modern military operations, and NVG enable crews to land and take-off safely during the hours of darkness.

The Station is one of several that supports night flying; a variety of airfields and environments gives crews a breadth of experience and ensures that no single area is unduly burdened.