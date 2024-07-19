Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents express ‘mix of views’ about building on Showground

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A pressure group of residents is to be created in a bid to ease concerns about a multi-million pound housing and leisure village development planned for the East of England Showground.

The action was agreed at a public meeting at Orton Wistow Primary School attended by about 85 nearby residents to discuss their worries about the development which could see 1,500 homes and a £50 million leisure village with hotel and school built on the 164 acre site at Alwalton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Councillor Nicola Day, who is one of the representatives for the Orton Waterville ward, said: "It was agreed that we should set up a steering group to consider our options.

Some of the residents at a public meeting at Orton Wistow School to discuss the East of England Showground development plans . The meeting was hosted by Green Party Cllr Nicola Day.

"It will try to mitigate some of our concerns through conditions that might be attached to any development and to ensure that everyone benefits from what is delivered.

She said: “There were a mix of views expressed at the meeting

"People spoke of their concerns about the provision of GP services and dentists and others were worried about the amount of traffic it might generate adding to the already congested Oundle Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But others were interested in the proposed leisure provision, the community gardens and the provision of eco-homes.

Councillor Nicola Day addresses a public meeting at Orton Wistow School to discuss the East of England Showground development plans

She added: "But there was also a lot of uncertainty about the development and whether everything that is being promised will actually be delivered. Some feel it will be a shame to lose the Showground as it is and to lose the speedway.”

Cllr Day, who is also leader of Peterborough City Council’s Green Party, said: “I was really pleased by the turnout for the meeting.

"It was a shame we didn’t get more young families at the meeting as I would have liked to have heard what they feel about the development and the leisure provision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land promoter AEPG has submitted two outline planning applications for the East of England Showground,

One is for the construction of 850 homes and the creation of Cultura Place – a 50 acre mixed leisure village – plus a school and hotel.

The second is for 650 homes, which have already been allocated in the council’s Local Plan.

.