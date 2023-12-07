Residents supported at Beat Your Bills event

Residents were offered advice and information on beating their bills this winter at their village coffee morning.

Fenland District Council teamed up with King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council to invite various organisations along to the event at Walsoken Village Hall on November 28.

Among those in attendance were representatives from Anglian Water, Age UK and How are You Fenland.

More than 100 ‘Stay Well’ information packs were handed out, which included a room thermometer to help people be aware of whether they are in a healthy environment.

Cllr Susan Wallwork, Fenland District Council portfolio holder for community, said: “It’s vital to us to offer help and support to everyone in our community as we all face another winter of challenging energy costs.

“There’s loads of advice on our website and we can also signpost to partners who can offer support. We don’t want anyone to feel they have to struggle alone.”