Residents line streets for funeral of Dunkirk veteram

George Wing: credit Media Lincs

Dozens of people turned out to pay their respects to D-Day and Dunkirk veteran George Wing (100) as his funeral procession made its way to South Lincolnshire Crematorium in Surfleet on Thursday.

Two Second World War amphibious vehicles, along with a piper, ensured that Mr Wing, who lived in Bourne, was honoured for his service to the country.

The procession wound its way from Spalding town centre to the crematorium for the service, which was attended by an RAF Holbeach representative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veterans’ champion Harold Payne has paid tribute to George, who was one of the many war heroes he had taken back to Normandy during his regular pilgrimages.

He said: “George was a gentleman and we will never see his like again. He was a placid man who never took anything for granted.

“He was a fantastic man who never told me that he was at Dunkirk and went onto become a Desert Rat with Monty. I knew he went to Normandy but only found out the rest of his war record after he had died.”

Mr Payne has known George for five years after getting to know him during a visit to the Anglia Motel in Fleet.

Mr Wing had been evacuated from the Dunkirk beaches in 1940 but went onto serve in the Far East before returning to France in 1944 for D-Day.

He was among scores of troops who made the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe possible - building the floating Mulberry Harbours which ensured that weapons and supplies could land safely.